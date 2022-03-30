Our Lenten Journey March 31, 2022

Today’s reflection:

“What exactly are we talking about when we speak of repentance? First and most simply, to repent means to recognize the reality of personal sin in your life — and to turn away from it. It means putting sin out of your life and changing your life according to God’s Will, even when God’s Will doesn’t conform to your opinions.” —Fr. William Casey

As we approach Reconciliation Monday, we should be getting personal: working on acknowledging our own sins, taking ownership of our faults, and turning back toward God. Read more from Father William Casey here: catholicexchange.com/go-confession-lent/ Father Casey is a native Philadelphian who served in the U.S. Army before answering the call to his vocation.

To help the faithful observe Lent in the Diocese of Wilmington, this year’s annual Lenten Journey will focus on the theme of Reconciliation, in anticipation of Reconciliation Monday, April 11.

Prepare for Reconciliation Monday by reading The Dialog story here: ‘Reconciliation Monday’ April 11 helps all in Diocese of Wilmington prepare for Easter

