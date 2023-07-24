Students, volunteers launch Vacation Bible School at St. Mary Star of Sea in Ocean City, Md.: ‘Shine Jesus’ Light’ — Photo gallery

The St, Mary Star of the Sea Holy Savior Vacation Bible School took off like a rocket July 24 at the parish in Ocean City, Md.

Parish organizers said 52 teen volunteers, 50 children and numerous adults are participating in this year’s vacation bible school held this week. The theme is “Shine Jesus’ Light!”

Various stations for learning include Imagination Station, Kid Vid Cinema, Stellar Bible Adventures, Exploration Station and Sing & Play.

Participants will also be singing the theme song from this week before 11a.m. Mass on Sunday.

The Dialog provides readers news to your inbox with the Angelus e-newsletter. Sign up here for a free subscription to the Angelus.