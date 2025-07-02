Explore words that made America great with Allison Ellis on the next Catholic Forum

Explore words that made America great with Allison Ellis on the next...

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from Joe Owens, editor and general manager of The Dialog, we celebrate the 249th birthday of the USA with the founder of Mount Titano Media, Allison Ellis as we discuss the terrific new book, “Finding Our Words: Words that Made America.”

This book is a collection of some of the most inspiring words spoken by American leaders since our founding, with every speech launched with a prefacing essay by Tracy Lee Simmons, acclaimed journalist and author.

See a video of this interview on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel, YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm.

Please like, share and subscribe.

• Podcast Link traffic.libsyn.com/catholicforumradio/July_5_2025_Catholic_Forum.mp3

• Video Link youtu.be/-DG_Y98CHUU

• Airs on Relevant Radio 640AM on July 5, 2025 at 1:30 p.m.