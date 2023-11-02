On this week’s Catholic Forum, learn more about vocations to the priesthood and religious life with Fr. Norm Carroll

On this week’s Catholic Forum, learn more about vocations to the priesthood...

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a Dialog news update, we will talk with Father Norm Carroll, pastor of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Bear, Delaware and Director of the Office for Priestly and Religious Vocations for the Diocese of Wilmington.

We chat about his calling to the priesthood, the men who are in formation for the diocese now, how we can support men who may have a priestly vocation, and National Vocations Awareness Week which is Nov. 5-11, 2023.

Catholic Forum, a production of the Diocese of Wilmington's Office of Communications, airs in its entirety on Saturday afternoons at 1:30 on Relevant Radio 640 and is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music and iHeartRadio podcasts.

Podcast link – https://catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/vocations-to-the-priesthood-religious-life-with-fr-norm-carroll

Video link – https://youtu.be/SUD0YYnGUzE?si=ztdtRuNaEuFY78Rs

Airs Saturday November 4th at 1:30 a.m. on 640AM Relevant Radio.