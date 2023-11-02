One of Us: Paulette Sammons keeps God ‘front and center’ as she wears many hats at Our Lady of Lourdes in Seaford

One of Us: Paulette Sammons keeps God ‘front and center’ as she...

“One of Us” is a brief snapshot of people who support the Catholic church in various ways in the Diocese of Wilmington. We regularly feature people who may be recognizable within their parish communities.

NAME: Paulette Sammons

HOMETOWN: Seaford

PARISH: Our Lady of Lourdes

“What is the most important part of your spirituality?”

“That has been the center point. I was raised catholic and i believe what ever we encounter in our lives is part of God’s plan. We get to choose our direction. I’ve always prayed for God’s guidance in that direction.”

“What is it that keeps you connected to your parish”

“Anytime that you get to participate and be apart of an organization, via church or school or bowling. If you invest in it, it gives back. Not necessarily monetarily, but with friends, neighbors. I am a member of the parish council, a member of the finance council, I volunteer as the receptionist at the church office, I’m president of the cemetery board, and I’m a member of the church choir and a cantor.”

Follow the “One of Us” podcast with the complete interview at catholicforumradio.libsyn.com

Check out the full podcast below.

