Diocese of Wilmington high school seniors honored with Saint Francis de Sales Award Medal

Bishop Malooly and the Diocese of Wilmington Catholic Schools Office acknowledged a group of high school seniors April 21 with the 2021 St. Francis de Sales Awards Convocation.

“The scriptures remind us that all good gifts come from God, who distributes them as he wills to build up the body of the church,” the bishop said to the gathering at St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington where 70 Catholic school students were recognized.

The Saint Francis de Sales Award Medal was cast in recognition of this annual convocation. The medal features Saint Francis de Sales, patron of the Diocese of Wilmington. The reverse side of the medal bears the invocation, “St. Francis de Sales, pray for us.” Around the medal is the inscription “Diocese of Wilmington – Outstanding Catholic School Senior.”

A Saint Francis de Sales outstanding Catholic school senior is recognized for excellence in faith development, scholarship, service, leadership, and citizenship.

The following students were honored.

Archmere Academy

(Michael Marinelli, headmaster, Katie Eissler Thiel, principal)

Margaret Atkins
Brian Carbajal
Anna Garcia
Kani Green
Michael Mallamaci
Anthony Mariano
Alyssa Noval
Alyssa Pierangeli
Maura Smeader
Sean Vanson

 

Padua Academy

(Mary McClory, principal, Leslie Fundakowski, vice principal)

Madeline Dickerson
Alexandra Hall
Krista Kanu
Suzanne Melia
Minjie Paark
Danielle Sabatina
Anne Shea
Oliva Stankewicz
Annamarie Warnke
Ruth Wilhelm

 

Saint Elizabeth Upper School

(Joseph Papili, president, Terre Taylor, principal)

Madison Conrad
Krishna Desai
Wesley Gant
Amanda Harrington
Elizabeth Rock
Stephanie Shields
Andrew Spychalski
Daniel Steenkamer
Abigale Townsend
Diamond Wilson

 

Saint Mark’s High School

(Thomas Fertal, principal, Francis Corrigan, assistant principal, academic affairs)

Abigail Cresswell
Grace Dohl
Abigail Marks
Amelia Matt
Kristina Smyth
Quinlan Ballas
Ryan Colasanti
Maximilian O’Neal
Jack Vito
Jacob Wisniewski

 

Saints Peter & Paul High School

(Father James Nash, pastor, James E. Nemeth, principal)

Grace Burns
Jameson Easter
Evan LaPointe
Nathan Lovell
John Martell
Thomas Messick
Gabriel Pantusa
Leila Robinson
Thomas Singelstad
Daria Wilson

 

Salesianum School

(Brendan P. Kennealey, president, Father J. Christian Beretta, OSFS, principal)

Patrick Boyle
James Edwards
David Escobar-Huertas
Liam Furlong
Pratik Jacob
Jack Kohn
Jack Krukiel
Declan Landis
Zachary Press
Callaghan Walsh

 

Ursuline Academy

(Trisha Medeiros, president, Jeffrey Danilak, Upper School principal)

Claire Binkley
Sophia Burgy
Maria Kennedy
KellyAnne Klein
Stephanie Kulenguskey
Emily Newcomb
Bridget Peach
Emily Rzucidlo
Grace Smith
Imani Williams

 

