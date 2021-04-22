Diocese of Wilmington high school seniors honored with Saint Francis de Sales Award Medal

Bishop Malooly and the Diocese of Wilmington Catholic Schools Office acknowledged a group of high school seniors April 21 with the 2021 St. Francis de Sales Awards Convocation.

“The scriptures remind us that all good gifts come from God, who distributes them as he wills to build up the body of the church,” the bishop said to the gathering at St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington where 70 Catholic school students were recognized.

The Saint Francis de Sales Award Medal was cast in recognition of this annual convocation. The medal features Saint Francis de Sales, patron of the Diocese of Wilmington. The reverse side of the medal bears the invocation, “St. Francis de Sales, pray for us.” Around the medal is the inscription “Diocese of Wilmington – Outstanding Catholic School Senior.”

A Saint Francis de Sales outstanding Catholic school senior is recognized for excellence in faith development, scholarship, service, leadership, and citizenship.

The following students were honored.

Archmere Academy (Michael Marinelli, headmaster, Katie Eissler Thiel, principal) Margaret Atkins Brian Carbajal Anna Garcia Kani Green Michael Mallamaci Anthony Mariano Alyssa Noval Alyssa Pierangeli Maura Smeader Sean Vanson

Padua Academy

(Mary McClory, principal, Leslie Fundakowski, vice principal)

Madeline Dickerson Alexandra Hall Krista Kanu Suzanne Melia Minjie Paark Danielle Sabatina Anne Shea Oliva Stankewicz Annamarie Warnke Ruth Wilhelm

Saint Elizabeth Upper School

(Joseph Papili, president, Terre Taylor, principal)

Madison Conrad Krishna Desai Wesley Gant Amanda Harrington Elizabeth Rock Stephanie Shields Andrew Spychalski Daniel Steenkamer Abigale Townsend Diamond Wilson

Saint Mark’s High School

(Thomas Fertal, principal, Francis Corrigan, assistant principal, academic affairs)



Abigail Cresswell Grace Dohl Abigail Marks Amelia Matt Kristina Smyth Quinlan Ballas Ryan Colasanti Maximilian O’Neal Jack Vito Jacob Wisniewski

Saints Peter & Paul High School

(Father James Nash, pastor, James E. Nemeth, principal)

Grace Burns Jameson Easter Evan LaPointe Nathan Lovell John Martell Thomas Messick Gabriel Pantusa Leila Robinson Thomas Singelstad Daria Wilson

Salesianum School

(Brendan P. Kennealey, president, Father J. Christian Beretta, OSFS, principal)

Patrick Boyle James Edwards David Escobar-Huertas Liam Furlong Pratik Jacob Jack Kohn Jack Krukiel Declan Landis Zachary Press Callaghan Walsh

Ursuline Academy

(Trisha Medeiros, president, Jeffrey Danilak, Upper School principal)