Padua soccer shuts out Ursuline under the lights at Abessinio Stadium

WILMINGTON — Five different players scored for Padua in a 5-0 win over Ursuline under the lights April 21 at Abessinio Stadium. The Pandas remained undefeated on the season.

Padua’s offense went to work early on the brisk evening. The team earned a corner kick in the opening minutes, which did not result in a shot, but Raiders freshman goalkeeper Julia Terzaghi – making her second appearance and first start of the season – was called upon to make a save in the fourth.

Terzaghi came up with a save on the Pandas’ next corner, but she could not stop them the next time. After an inbounds pass from Haley Dougherty, Maddie Mosier was able to bounce the ball just over the goal line for the 1-0 lead in the eighth minute.

Padua seniors Sydni Wright and Brieana Hallo teamed up six minutes later to double the advantage. Wright sent a long through ball to the keeper’s right, and Hallo caught up to it, stopped and drilled a shot between Terzaghi’s hands and the crossbar.

Sophia Marini got in on the scoring in the 21st minute, taking a feed from Mosier and chipping it high into the net. The score as 3-0 at the half.

Terzaghi came up big in the 29th minute on a Padua free kick. Hallo lined up a shot from 20 yards out and had the ball ticketed for the top right corner, but the keeper was ready. She left her feet, extended her arm and tipped the ball over the net.

The Raiders picked up their lone corner kick of the evening in the first minute of the second half, but Pandas goalkeeper Colleen McClintock came up with a save.

Padua struck again on a corner kick, this time in the 51st minute. The inbounds pass was knocked high into the air in the box, then was knocked out about 25 yards from the net. Wright was there, hitting a roller through lots of traffic and into the net. Anna Poehlmann wrapped up the scoring in the 62nd, following up a Mosier shot.

The Pandas finished with a 19-3 shot advantage and had a 6-1 edge in corner kicks. McClintock had three saves. Padua returns to action Friday at 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club against Odyssey Charter.

Terzaghi had 14 saves for the Raiders, who are now 5-2. They will travel to Delaware Military Academy on Friday afternoon at 3:45.

All photos by Mike Lang.