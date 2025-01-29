Diocese of Wilmington debuts a newly designed website — ‘meant to capture the feel of our diocese’ — at cdow.org

The Catholic Diocese of Wilmington has launched a new, refreshed website at its familiar cdow.org web address.

“We are excited to announce the updated website,” said Bob Krebs, director of communications for the diocese. “We have been working with the firm, Diocesan, for many months and are very happy with the warm, yet modern, look of the site.

“The colors, symbols and other design elements are meant to capture the feel of our diocese that goes from Pennsylvania in the north to Virginia in the south and from the Chesapeake Bay to the Atlantic Ocean.”

The original site, which debuted in 2000, had been updated about six times over the last 24 years and historically receives between 35,000 and 40,000 unique visitors monthly, Krebs said.

“For over 65 years Diocesan has worked to help Catholic parishes and dioceses communicate better,” said Ryan Hoch, digital products manager for diocesan.

“In line with this mission, we were excited to have the opportunity to craft a new web presence for the Diocese of Wilmington. We designed the new website to reflect the uniqueness and charisms of the diocese. We hope that the Catholic community of Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore find this new online presence resourceful and edifying and enjoy using the site as much as we at Diocesan enjoyed creating it.”

Visitors to the site will first see a short video that includes scenes from the November 2024 Eucharistic Congress in Ocean City, Maryland, as well as scenes highlighting some of the ministries of the diocese. Additionally, the home page features information about the diocese and the bishop, upcoming happenings and events, news from The Dialog, links to podcasts, livestreams and videos, as well as easy access to the many ministries of the diocese.

Also included on the website are maps to help visitors find parishes, schools and job opportunities in the diocese.

The Catholic Diocese of Wilmington was established in 1868 and includes 56 parishes, 18 missions and 27 schools serving the state of Delaware and nine counties of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Information about the diocese is available at www.cdow.org.