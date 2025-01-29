Students, teachers battle it out in trivia contest at St. Anthony of Padua School: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — It was teachers vs. students on Jan. 29 at St. Anthony of Padua School in Wilmington, when Catholic Schools Week brought a trivia contest between the youngsters and those charged with educating them.

Questions for the contestants covered a range of topics, from politics to geography to religion. The teachers won the round against the younger students, but the kids got their revenge when it came to the middle school-aged children. The gymnasium bleachers were filled with students who cheered each correct answer, although the sentiment seemed to lean toward the students.

Catholic Schools Week continues around the Diocese of Wilmington with events and speakers through Friday. Check back at The Dialog for stories and photos.

Photos by Mike Lang.