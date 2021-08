Diocese of Wilmington Official School Calendar, 2021-2022

The Catholic Schools Office of The Diocese of Wilmington has announced the academic calendar for 2021-22.

DIOCESE OF WILMINGTON OFFICIAL SCHOOL CALENDAR 2021-2022

Aug. 18-19 – Orientation Days for Teachers New to the Diocese of Wilmington

Aug. 25- Spirituality Day for All Educators with Bishop

Aug. 30- First Day of School for Students

Sept. 6- Labor Day – All Elementary and Secondary Schools Closed

Oct. 11- Fall Break – All Elementary and Secondary Schools Closed

Nov. 13- 14- Diocesan High School Placement Test (Grade 8)

Nov. 24-26- Thanksgiving Holiday – All Elementary & Secondary Schools Closed

Nov. 29- Schools Re-open

Dec. 23-31- Christmas Holiday – All Elementary & Secondary Schools Closed

Jan. 3- Schools Re-open

Jan. 17- Martin Luther King, Jr., Holiday – All Elementary & Secondary Schools Closed

Jan. 30-Feb. 5- Catholic Schools Week

Feb. 21- Presidents Day – All Elementary & Secondary Schools Closed

March 14- Professional Development Day

Apr. 14-22- Easter Holiday – All Elementary & Secondary Schools Closed

Apr. 25- Schools Re-open

May 30- Memorial Day – All Elementary & Secondary Schools Closed

June 10- Last Day of School for Students

June 14- Last Day of School for Teachers