Graduation season in Diocese of Wilmington — Send us your photos — Photo gallery

Graduation season in Diocese of Wilmington — Send us your photos —...

We have begun to see a return to normal, and just in time for pomp and circumstance.

It’s the season for graduations. We’ve already seen most of the colleges and high schools flip the tassel.

Do you have any photographs? Send them to us?

We try to get to some commencement ceremonies, but we cannot get to every one in the Diocese of Wilmington.

Still, we have the eyes and ears of Dialog readers who have come through in the past with snapshots of your family graduation event. From pre-K to grad school, we’ll take a look at what you have and share what we can with our readers.

Email photos to news@thedialog.org with the subject line “grad pix” and give us a sentence or two about what we’re looking at.

We’ll do our best to turn them around in a post to share with our tens of thousands of readers.

We hope to post a roundup, or multiple roundups, of reader-supplied photographs from events in the Diocese of Wilmington this graduation season.

As a reminder, The Dialog is always interested in news and information you’d like to share. Send news releases and photos to news@thedialog.org.

Information for events listings should be submitted at least two weeks in advance of publication date.