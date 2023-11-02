Holy Cross School students enjoy demonstrations at First Responders Day: Photo gallery

Holy Cross School in Dover held First Responder Day on Thursday, Oct. 19. There was representation from Dover Police Department, Delaware State Police, Dover Fire Department, Department of Corrections and St. Francis. These first responders graciously donated their time to educate the Holy Cross students, the school said.

Students enjoyed demonstrations of the K-9 unit, the fire truck, ambulance services, police motorcycles, police helicopter and the emotional support dog. The Delaware State Police helicopter landing in the Holy Cross School field was truly spectacular, according to the school.

All photos courtesy of Holy Cross School.

