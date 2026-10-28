Villanova vs. Notre Dame basketball in Rome? Will Pope Leo walk fine line by cheering for alma mater or iconic Catholic university?

For Catholic basketball fans, an upcoming contest between the University of Notre Dame and Villanova University in the Eternal City might present something of a spiritual dilemma.

When Notre Dame, arguably the most recognizable Catholic university in the U.S., faces Villanova, the alma mater of Pope Leo XIV, exactly whom are the faithful supposed to root for?

The Fighting Irish, with their storied Catholic tradition? Or the Wildcats, whose most famous graduate happens to lead the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics?

Fortunately, choosing sides won’t require a trip to the confessional.

On Nov. 1, the two Catholic universities will make history when their men’s and women’s basketball teams meet in the Eternal City Tip-Off at the Palazzo dello Sport in Rome.

The men’s game begins at 9:30 a.m. Eastern on FOX, followed by the women’s contest at 12 p.m. Eastern on FS1. The NCAA granted a special waiver allowing the teams to begin their seasons one day before the official opening of college basketball.

Inspired by the election of Pope Leo, the first American-born pontiff and a 1977 Villanova graduate with a mathematics degree, the event promises an unusual combination of basketball, Catholic identity and international fellowship.

Notre Dame fifth-year senior Ethan Roberts told OSV News the circumstances almost defy explanation.

“This opportunity feels like divine intervention for myself and my teammates,” said Roberts.

After all, Roberts never imagined an American pope would be elected during his time at Notre Dame, much less that he would travel to Rome to play against the pontiff’s alma mater.

“Just saying that sentence to yourself is like insane to hear out loud,” he said.

Roberts, a proud Catholic whose confirmation saint is St. Peter, is particularly excited about visiting the Vatican.

“So I’m so excited just to go to St. Peter’s Basilica, see the Vatican, and see our history as a religion,” said Roberts, a guard for the Fighting Irish.

That combination is equally meaningful to Kelsey Joens, senior guard on the Villanova women’s team, who grew up in a Catholic household.

“My faith has always been an important part of my life,” Joens told OSV News. “Having grown up in a Catholic household, the opportunity to visit a place with so much Catholic history makes this trip even more special.”

For Joens, basketball has opened a door she never imagined walking through.

“Never would have imagined that basketball would give me an opportunity like this,” she said. “To play in Rome, and potentially play in front of the pope, is something you don’t even think about when you first start playing basketball.”

The occasion carries particular significance for Villanova, an Augustinian Catholic institution located outside Philadelphia.

Pope Leo’s election in May 2025 brought extraordinary attention to Villanova, whose Augustinian heritage now includes a direct connection to the papacy.

But Notre Dame, founded by the Congregation of Holy Cross in Indiana, brings its own rich Catholic history and national following to Rome.

The result is an unusual matchup between institutions that share a religious foundation but have different traditions and identities.

Beyond the basketball games, the visit includes a private Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica on Oct. 31, scheduled to be celebrated by Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez. An audience with Pope Leo is also planned, subject to the pontiff’s availability.

Villanova junior guard Dani Ceseretti told OSV News that she views the experience as an extension of the community that has helped shape her college career.

“I really appreciate how much Villanova emphasizes community, being there for one another, and being part of something bigger than yourself,” said Ceseretti. “Those values definitely carry over to our basketball team as well. Playing in Rome with the possibility of the Pope watching is definitely not something I ever imagined.”

Although the surroundings will be extraordinary, all three athletes recognize that the games themselves still matter.

Joens acknowledged that a season opener played thousands of miles from home might produce some additional nervousness, particularly with so much attention surrounding the event.

“We have a lot of Nova fans coming so we’re excited for the great atmosphere of the game,” she said.

Roberts, meanwhile, insists he will prepare as he would for any other opponent. He emphasized that Notre Dame’s primary objective remains winning the basketball game.

Nevertheless, he intends to appreciate the extraordinary experience while it lasts.

“I’m gonna make sure I enjoy the moment a little more while I’m in it,” he said, “because I know this opportunity probably will never come again.”

For Notre Dame and Villanova, there will be winners and losers on the scoreboard.

But with four teams sharing a unique experience in the heart of the Catholic Church, the more lasting rewards might have little to do with the final scores.

And as for which university Catholics should root for?

Perhaps the safest answer is to cheer for both — and leave the outcome to the Lord of all hoops.

John Knebels writes for OSV News from suburban Philadelphia.