State tournament bids, seedings on the line for Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington

Boys

Football

Friday, Oct. 30

Salesianum (6-1) at Middletown, 7 p.m. The Sals will likely clinch their district and no worse than the second seed with a win at Middletown. The Cavaliers, however, are chasing a state tournament bid after a slow start and will be boosted by the cowbells ringing at Cavalier Stadium.

Milford (4-3) at Saint Mark’s (2-5), 7 p.m. The Spartans’ offense has scored some points over the past few weeks, while Milford has lost three in a row after opening with four wins.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Concord (5-2) vs. St. Elizabeth (2-5), 11 a.m. at Abessinio Stadium. The Vikings are looking to return to the win column, although Concord has been at or near the top of their district in Class 1A this season.

Tatnall (2-5) at Archmere (6-1), noon. The Auks have found much success with their ground game the past three weeks. They’ll battle a Hornets team that has shown it can score but has trouble keeping the opposition out of the end zone.

Soccer

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Salesianum (10-2) at Wilmington Charter (8-1-1), 3:30 p.m. The Sals look like the favorites in Division I,but the Force have proven to be a Force this season and will be a stiff challenge.

Saint Mark’s (8-3) vs. St. Elizabeth (0-10), 3:45 p.m. at Banning Park

Annapolis Area Christian at SS. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Archmere (5-7) vs. Conrad (6-4-2), 6 p.m. at Banning Park

Thursday, Oct. 29

Archmere at Delaware Military (2-8), 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Salesianum, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30

SS. Peter and Paul at Indian Creek, 4:15 p.m.

William Penn (3-8-2) vs. St. Elizabeth, 6:30 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium

Cross country (co-ed except where noted)

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Padua, Salesianum, Saint Mark’s and Ursuline at Catholic Conference championhip, 6 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Archmere and St. Elizabeth at Diamond State Athletic Conference championship, 3 p.m. at White Clay Creek State Park, Newark

Girls

Field hockey

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Ursuline (8-5) at Mount Pleasant (8-5), 3:30 p.m.

Tower Hill (11-1) at Saint Mark’s (4-9), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Delaware Military (7-6) at Archmere (10-4), 3:45 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29

Odessa (10-3) vs. Padua (11-3), 3:!5 p.m. at Kirkwood Soccer. Padua continues its march toward the Division I state tournament as they conclude the regular season against the Ducks, who could be in the postseason as well.

Ursuline vs. Hodgson (3-9), 4 p.m. at Serviam Field

Friday, Oct. 30

Saint Mark’s at William Penn (0-12), 3:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Tuesday, Oct. 27

St. Elizabeth (1-12) at Conrad (8-5), 5:30 p.m.

Ursuline (4-8) at Caravel (5-8), 6:15 p.m.

Archmere (10-3) at Newark Charter (11-2), 7 p.m. The winner of this one will be the Diamond State Athletic Conference champion and get the automatic state tournament bid that comes with it, but both the Auks and Patriots are safely in the 24-team field. Archmere’s hitters need to find a way to avoid Newark Charter’s stellar back line.

Saint Mark’s (11-2) at Padua (10-3), 7:15 p.m. Two more teams that will be high seeds in the state tournament renew their rivalry inside the cozy confines of the Padua gymnasium. The Pandas won at Saint Mark’s earlier this season thanks in part to significant contributions from the youngsters.

Thursday, Oct. 29

St. Andrew’s (5-7) at St. Elizabeth, 5:15 p.m.

Delmarva Christian (8-5) at Archmere, 6 p.m.

Padua at Ursuline, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Saint Mark’s at Ursuline, 12:30 p.m.

Flag football

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Saint Mark’s vs. Delaware Military, 6:30 p.m. at Newark Charter High School. The Spartans and Seahawks battled last year for the state championship. Both are back, with DMA having taken the regular-season finale by a 12-7 score.