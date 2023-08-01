Saint Mark’s alum Stephen DiGennaro starts new job as interim principal at his high school alma mater

Saint Mark’s High School will have a new principal when the 2023-24 school year opens, according to Saint Mark’s President Tom Fertal.

“It is my privilege to inform you that Mr. Stephen DiGennaro ‘89 has been appointed by the Most Reverend William Koenig, D.D., Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington, as Interim Principal at Saint Mark’s High School,” Fertal said in a letter to the school community.

“Mr. DiGennaro is a proud member of the Saint Mark’s Class of 1989, a current Spartan parent, and a career educator with over 20 years of experience,” Fertal said.

He said DiGennaro served as deputy principal at William Penn High School in New Castle. A life-long educator, counselor, administrator and coach, he was inducted into the Saint Mark’s Athletic Hall of Fame as a member of the 1989 boys basketball team.

“(DiGennaro) has stated that he looks forward to continuing Saint Mark’s strong tradition of excellence and embracing the central roles of supporting faculty and staff, facilitating strong student achievement, and ensuring a vibrant Catholic identity,” Fertal said.

“We are blessed to have Mr. DiGennaro take on this vital position at this pivotal point in our school’s history. He joins us as we open the doors to the highest student enrollment in 10 years, and as we unveil another round of campus improvements to better serve our students. I have the utmost confidence that Mr. DiGennaro will passionately and professionally serve our students – and his alma mater – with integrity and with fidelity to our vision and mission.”

He said DiGennaro started his new job Aug. 1.