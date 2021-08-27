Saint Mark’s High School unveils four inductees to its Hall of Honor

WILMINGTON — Saint Mark’s High School has announced that three alumnae and a longtime faculty member will be added to its Hall of Honor at a ceremony in early October. The hall, established in 1991, recognizes members of the school community “who exemplify the core values of integrity, faith, excellence and humility in the personal and professional lives,” the school said.

The four inductees are M. Joyce Tannian, for service to humanity; Col. Melissa Zebley, for professional achievement; William “Ike” Eichinger, for service to Saint Mark’s; and Deborah Fols, for service to the Catholic church.

Tannian, a 1983 graduate, is executive director of Water for Life Kenya, which strives to provide clean water to the indigenous people of southern Kenya. Zebley, who graduated in 1987, is the first female superintendent of the Delaware State Police and has been with the agency for 29 years. Eichinger taught Spanish at Saint Mark’s for 40 years and coached multiple sports before retiring in 2020. Fols, a 1973 alumna, retired this year as director of development for the Diocese of Wilmington after a 43-year career.

The induction will take place at a brunch ceremony at the Christiana Hilton on Oct. 3. Tickets are $50 and are available at www.stmarkshs.net.