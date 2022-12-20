Saints Peter & Paul Elementary School students share angelic voices in Christmas performance — Photo gallery

Home Education and Careers Saints Peter & Paul Elementary School students share angelic voices in Christmas...

Saints Peter & Paul Elementary School students shared Christmas songs at Saints Peter & Paul Church on Thursday evening, Dec. 15.

Blessings overflowed as Saints Peter & Paul Elementary School students shared their musical talents and performed for their extended school families at Saints Peter & Paul Church on Dec. 15.

As students sang traditional carols and a couple of newer favorites, their angelic voices reminded each attendee of the true meaning of Christmas.

Students also performed instrumental selections.

The students truly enjoyed sharing their spirit with the packed house as they sang each hymn, concluding with Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus.”

