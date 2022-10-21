William Kuzma, graduate of Most Blessed Sacrament in Berlin, Md., completes Eagle Scout with project dedicated to former principal Mark J. Record

BERLIN, Md. — Most Blessed Sacrament School now has a new addition to campus thanks to a graduate paying tribute to his late former principal.

William Kozma, a 2019 graduate of the school, planned and constructed a gazebo on the property for his Eagle Scout project. Eagle Scout is the highest honor one can receive in Boy Scouting, and one of the requirements is to oversee a project in the community.

Kozma was a student at Most Blessed Sacrament for 10 years, and Mark J. Record was the principal the entire time he was there. According to Kozma’s mother, Record was an important influence in her son’s life, as well as those of his schoolmates.

“William had the highest respect for Mr. Record, who inspired his faith in God,” his mother told Most Blessed Sacrament. “Mr. Record’s exemplary devotion to his students also influenced William’s appreciation for learning and community service. All that said, there is no question that William wanted to include Mr. Record in his Eagle project.”

Record died in March 2021 at the age of 67 after a long illness. He was a teacher and administrator in Worcester County, Md, public schools for 30 years before coming to the Diocese of Wilmington in 2007 as principal of St. Francis de Sales School in Salisbury, Md. He moved to Most Blessed Sacrament in 2010 and remained there until he retired in 2020.

Kozma, a senior at Stephen Decatur High School, began his project in the spring of 2021. Kathy Manns, the principal at the time, approached Kozma about doing something for Most Blessed Sacrament for his Eagle project. The coronavirus pandemic had forced schools to find extra learning space because of social-distancing requirements, and Kozma thought a gazebo would provide a place for students to read or reflect. After receiving permission from the school, he spent about 17 months on the project.

Kozma has been involved in Boy Scouts since first grade. He is a member of Troop 2173, which meets at the First Presbyterian Church in Ocean City, Md.