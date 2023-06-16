Italian Festival at St. Anthony of Padua set for final weekend in Wilmington

Italian Festival at St. Anthony of Padua set for final weekend in...

It’s the final weekend for one of the biggest Italian festivals in the region.

The Italian Festival returned this week to the campus of St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Wilmington.

The festival is primarily cashless, so patrons will be required to pay for most purchases with a credit card or festival gift card.

Contemporary and traditional Italian music are available at several venues.

Returning in 2023 is entertainment in the ballad room. Bruce Anthony will perform on June 16, and Frank & Michelle will be there on the 17th. Various food options are available, and the usual rides and games are on Father Tucker Field and surrounding streets.

For more information, go to sapde.org/italianfestival.