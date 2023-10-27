Bishop Koenig leads Holy Hour, Mass for ‘Day of Prayer, Fasting and Penance’ at Cathedral of St. Peter — Photo gallery

Bishop Koenig led a gathering of Catholics in the “Day of Prayer, Fasting and Penance” Oct. 27 at Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington.

It was a Holy Hour with the recitation of the rosary and Mass in time of war or civil disturbance.

Pope Francis called on Catholics across the world to make the observance in prayer for resolution of existing global conflicts.

Bishop Malooly and several other priests joined Bishop Koenig.

Although a specific fast or penance was not prescribed, Catholics were invited to fast in whatever capacity they can, joining their sacrifice to the suffering of Christ for people affected by the strife.

“Queen of Peace, you suffer with us and for us, as you see so many of your children suffering from the conflicts and wars that are tearing our world apart,” the pope said during a prayer service for peace in St. Peter’s Basilica Oct. 27.

“At this dark hour — this is a dark hour, mother — we submerge ourselves in your luminous eyes, we entrust ourselves to your heart, sensitive to our problems,” he said, looking at an icon of Mary.