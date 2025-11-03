Catacombs, historic monastery among highlights as Diocese of Wilmington pilgrims reach Rome — Photo gallery

From an historic monastery to Roman catacombs, jubilee pilgrims from the Diocese of Wilmington wasted no time in the only full weekend of their 10-day trip to Italy.

On Saturday, Nov. 1, the feast of All Saints, the pilgrims rode the motorcoach to Montecassino, a small town that contains the monastery of Saint Benedict, the Patr Patron Saint of Europe and the founder of western monasticism. Attendees walked the steep steps that led from the parking lot to the monastery church that contains the tombs of Saint Benedict and his twin sister, Saint Scholastica.

From Montecassino they headed to Rome, where travelers stopped at the Catacombs of St Callixtus where they attended Mass after a tour of the ancient underground burial place of 500,000 early Christians.