As October comes to a close, Diocese of Wilmington pilgrimage visits town of San Giovannni Rotondo — Catholic Forum in Italy

The Diocese of Wilmington pilgrims closed out October in the town of San Giovannni Rotondo.
The day began with Mass where Father Glenn Evers gave a homily on the theological virtue of hope.
After Mass, the hospitable staff of the English language office of the Monastery Shrine of Padre Pio shared an informative film on Padre Pio and gave the priests first class relics of the saint that they used to bless the pilgrims.
Diocesan communications director and Catholic Forum host Bob Krebs is among the group of pilgrims and filed photos to The Dialog
