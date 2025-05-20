Catholic Business Network sponsored by Diocese of Wilmington launches June 4 at St. Joseph’s on the Brandywine parish center

The Diocese of Wilmington is launching “Catholic Business Network” June 4 as a way to bring together local Catholic business leaders throughout the diocese in a networking environment.

Sheila McGirl, development director, and Joseph P. Owens, editor and general manager of The Dialog, are spearheading the effort that will launch with a 7:30 a.m. breakfast at the St. Joseph on the Brandywine parish center, 10 Old Church Road, Wilmington.

“The vocation of the business leader” is the topic of the first keynote to be delivered by Bishop William E. Koenig.

McGirl was among the founders of a similar group in South Jersey when she worked for the Diocese of Camden, New Jersey. She said the plan is to move the business breakfasts around Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland to include the many business centers throughout the diocese.

“We have so many Catholics who do great work in their businesses in the diocese and we believe they can help each other grow while engaging with other Catholics in business,” McGirl said.

Owens said each business present for the networking event will get a free print/digital advertising package to help promote their business.

To register for the event, visit givecentral.org/CDOW-Catholic-Business-Networking or phone McGirl at 302-573-3120.