Salesianum School grabs fourth seed in DIAA baseball tournament, joined by Saint Mark’s High School and Archmere Academy

Salesianum School will defend its baseball state championship as the fourth seed in the DIAA tournament. The field was announced May 19. The Sals will be joined by Saint Mark’s, the seventh seed, and Archmere, which earned the 24th seed.

Salesianum went 13-5, with wins over tournament teams Newark Charter, Indian River, Conrad, Appoquinimink, St. Georges, Sussex Tech and Sanford, as well as the top seed, Cape Henlopen. They were the only team to defeat Cape this season. All five of their losses came to teams in the postseason.

The Sals have a veteran group led by Matt McSorley, Landon Johnston and Jude Swift. On the mound, they turn to Jack Bujnowski and J.J. Lai, among others.

They have a first-round bye and will host the winner of No. 20 Delmar-No. 13 William Penn on Saturday at noon.

The seventh seed, Saint Mark’s, returns to the tournament with a 14-4 record. They also played a tough schedule, getting wins over Lake Forest, Archmere, Appo, Newark Charter, William Penn, Caravel, Salesianum, St. Georges and Delmar. Their three in-state losses all came to teams seeded higher than them in the tournament.

Saint Mark’s also has an experienced roster, led by Zach Pruitt, Aidan Lehane and Zach Pruitt. Ian Keane and Tanner Emmertz are two of the talented pitchers they send to the hill.

The Spartans also have a first-round bye. They will play the winner of No. 23 Concord-No. 10 Sanford on Saturday at noon.

Archmere returns to the tournament for the 12th consecutive season after going 8-10 this season against a tough schedule. Nine of the Auks’ losses came against tournament teams.

Their offense is led by Charlie Malloy and Hunter Skelton, while Jonathan O’Boyle, Riley Schultz and Aiden Pirozek anchor the pitching staff.

The Auks open on Thursday with a game against No. 9 Delaware Military at Newark National Little League at 4 p.m.

The quarterfinals are scheduled for May 27 at sites and time to be determined. The semifinals and championship will be at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington. The semis are May 29 at times to be determined, and the championship is May 31 at 7 p.m. Tickets for all tournament games are available at www.gofan.co/app/school/DIAA.