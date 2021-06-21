Dialog staff wins eight citations in national Catholic Media Association press awards program — Photo gallery

The Dialog captured eight Catholic press awards, many of them for coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, across multiple print and digital categories in the 2021 Catholic Media Association awards program.

The association includes several hundred member news organizations from the United States and Canada.

Staff members Virginia Durkin O’Shea, Kaitlyn Firmani, Mike Lang, Joseph P. Owens and photo correspondent Don Blake contributed to the winning entries.

In vocations category, the Dialog won second place for a photograph “celebrating consecrated life.”

In the best single ad originating in the publication category, The Dialog took third place for “Join the Dialog’s mailing list.”

Also taking third place for special supplement or special issue with advertising emphasis was “the annual Msgr. Thomas Reese award” section produced for Diocese of Wilmington Catholic Charities.

Earning honorable mention: “Abessenio Stadium opens to great fanfare” for Best Multiple Picture package; “Remember that you are dust …” for Best Photograph – sacramental; “O Come All Ye Faithful” for Best Use of Graphics; “Ursuline Academy kicks off Back to School” for Best Freestanding Presentation of Online Photo Gallery; “Distraught, determined Little Sisters of the Poor” for Best use of Social Media for Breaking News.

The awards were announced at the Catholic Media Conference in June. The conference was scheduled to be hosted in Baltimore but was held virtually due to pandemic restrictions. The Dialog is the official newspaper of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington.

The purpose of the Catholic Press Awards is to acknowledge the outstanding work of its publisher and communication members as they strive to further the mission of the church.

The CMA has been serving the Catholic press for more than one hundred years. The Catholic Media Association has more than 200 publication members and 600 individual members in the association. Member print publications reach nearly 10 million households plus countless others through members’ websites and social media outlets.