Easter Message from Bishop Koenig in English and Español: ‘Let us be mindful of the hope that the power of the resurrection casts upon our lives’

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ:

• Road to Emmaus

In the Gospel for the afternoon Mass on Easter Sunday, we hear St. Luke’s account of the two disciples encountering the risen Christ on the road to Emmaus. At first the two disciples did not recognize our Lord and, in meeting this seeming stranger, they were surprised that he did not know that the chief priests and rulers had handed Jesus over to a sentence of death and crucified him. They then added that they had been hoping that Jesus was the one who would redeem Israel. As they continued, however, walking and eventually sharing a meal with him, the disciples’ eyes were suddenly opened and they understood that Jesus had indeed risen. And the darkness and hopelessness of Good Friday was suddenly bathed in the light and hopefulness of Easter Sunday.

• Jubilee Year of Hope

As we celebrate Easter this year, let us be mindful of the hope that the power of the resurrection casts upon our lives. In his message announcing the Jubilee Year of 2025, Pope Francis reminded us that “hope does not disappoint” and he has placed hope as the central message of this Jubilee Year. Like the disciples on the road to Emmaus, it is easy to think of situations in the world as well as our own lives in which the darkness of Good Friday may seem to be overwhelming and without resolution. Perhaps the mistake of the two disciples on the road to Emmaus was that their hope of how God would act was too small. Jesus had come not only to redeem Israel but to save all humankind. When it comes to God’s actions, St. Paul reminds us: “[E]ye has not seen, and ear has not heard … what God has prepared for those who love him” (1Cor. 2:9). The disciples came to understand that hope is not based on what they think is right, but on the power of God to make all things right.

• Our Hope

May we, during this Easter Season and throughout the coming year know the hope that the promises of Christ and the power of Christ’s resurrection enable us to live. May what the ears of those two Emmaus-bound travelers heard and what their eyes saw, send us forth today and throughout our lives as people who never cease placing our hope in the love of God.

Happy and Blessed Easter.

Faithfully yours in Christ,

Most Rev. William E. Koenig

Bishop of Wilmington

•••

Queridos hermanos y hermanas en Cristo:

• Camino de Emaús

En el evangelio de la misa en la tarde del domingo de pascua, escuchamos el relato de San Lucas de los dos discípulos encontrándose con el Cristo Resucitado camino a Emaús. Al comienzo los dos discípulos no reconocen a nuestro Señor y, al encontrarse con este extraño, se sorprendieron que él no supiera que el sumo sacerdote y gobernantes habían entregado a Jesus a una sentencia de muerte y crucifixión. Luego añaden que habían estado esperando que Jesus fuera el que iba a redimir a Israel. Sin embargo, a medida que continúan, caminando y eventualmente compartiendo una comida con él, los ojos de los discípulos se abrieron de repente y ellos comprendieron que Jesus había resucitado. La oscuridad y la desesperanza del viernes Santo fue repente, bañada en la luz y la esperanza del domingo de Resurrección.

• Año de jubileo y esperanza

Al celebrar la Pascua este año, seamos conscientes de la esperanza del poder de la resurrección derramado sobre nuestras vidas. En el mensaje del anuncio del año jubilar 2025, el Papa Francisco nos recuerda que la “esperanza no defrauda” y ha puesto la esperanza como mensaje central de este año jubilar. Como los discípulos en el camino de Emaús, es fácil pensar en la situación en el mundo, así como nuestras propias vidas en las que la oscuridad del Viernes Santo puede ser abrumadora y sin resolución. Tal vez el error de los dos discípulos en el camino a Emaús fue que su esperanza, de como Dios actuaría en algo demasiado pequeño. Jesus no solo vino a redimir a Israel, sino para salvar a toda la humanidad. Cuando se trata dela acción de Dios, San Pablo nos recuerda: el ojo no ha visto, ni oídos han escuchado, lo que Dios ha preparado para los que le aman. (1 Cor. 2:9). Los discípulos llegaron a entender que la esperanza no está basada en lo que creen que es correcto, sino en el poder de Dios para hacer todas las cosas justas.

• Nuestra Esperanza

Que podamos durante este tiempo de Pascua y a lo largo del año que viene, conocer la esperanza que las promesas de Cristo y el poder de la resurrección de Cristo nos permita vivir. Que lo que los oídos de esos dos viajeros a Emaús y lo que vieron sus ojos, nos envíen a nosotros hoy y atraves de nuestra vida como personas que no cesan en poner nuestra esperanza y amor en Dios.

Felices y Benditas Pascuas.

Fielmente suyo en Cristo.

Monseñor William E. Koenig

Opisbo de Wilmington