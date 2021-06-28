In July, Catholic Forum will celebrate Bishop-elect William E. Koenig, next bishop of the Diocese of Wilmington

Catholic Forum, the weekly radio program/podcast produced by the Diocese of Wilmington’s Office of Communications, will focus the first three programs of July 2021 on Bishop-elect William Koenig and his ordination and installation as the Tenth Bishop of Wilmington.

The July 3 program will feature an interview with the Very Rev. Joseph W. McQuaide, IV, Chancellor of the Diocese of Wilmington and Rector of the Cathedral of Saint Peter. Father McQuaide will discuss the historical significance of the July 13, 2021 ordination of Bishop-elect Koenig to the Episcopacy and his installation as Tenth Bishop of Wilmington. He will also give listeners a preview of the Mass that will be live-streamed on the diocesan YouTube channel.

The July 10 Catholic Forum will feature an exclusive interview with Bishop-elect Koenig. He will discuss his early life, calling to the priesthood, work as a pastor in the Diocese of Rockville Centre, New York, and the phone conversation from the Papal Nuncio that informed him that Pope Francis had selected him as Wilmington’s next Bishop. Listeners will also find out about the Bishop-elect’s favorite saints and prayer practices, among other things.

On July 17, Catholic Forum will contain highlights from the July 13th ordination and installation Mass, including Bishop Koenig’s first homily as shepherd of Delaware and Maryland Eastern Shore Catholics.

Catholic Forum, one of the longest-running Catholic radio programs in the country, debuted in April 1939. It airs on Saturday afternoons at 1:30 on Relevant Radio 640 AM, the 50,000 watt station that serves Philadelphia, southern New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore. After it airs, Catholic Forum is available online at www.cdow.org/CatholicForum and on Apple, Spotify and iHeartRadio podcasts.