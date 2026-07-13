Kulp in Kenya blog: We learned about the Maasi (4 million in South Kenya), their language, Maa, and how their culture works

Kulp in Kenya blog: We learned about the Maasi (4 million in...

By Tyler Kulp

For The Dialog

Day 7 – Game Drive and Maasi Village. Today was our tourist day in Amboseli.

We toured Amboseli National Park in the morning (sunrise) and in the afternoon (sunset).

We saw lots of elephants, zebras, lions, ostriches, hippopotamus, giraffes, wildebeests, and many more.

During midday, we met Jackson. Jackson is one of the WILK entrepreneurs. He was in the youth program and revived a grant to better improve his family. He and his wife purchased a sewing machine and make beautiful fabric and jewelry.

We also learned about the Maasi (4 million in South Kenya), their language Maa, and how their culture works. We purchased a lot of jewelry — no more than what Deacon Vince spent — so Holy Cross students be ready.