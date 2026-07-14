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Kulp in Kenya blog: A beautiful day of prayer, reflection (and elephants) as our work winds down and we prepare to return home

By
For The Dialog
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Tyler Kulp, left, sits in meditation and prayer. At right, he's happy to encounter the baboons in the background.
By Tyler Kulp
For The Dialog

Day 8 – A beautiful day of prayer and reflection

This morning is our travel day back to Nairobi. This morning, I went for a 1.5 mile run, stopping at multiple pts and reflecting on how important water is for this community.

After breakfast, the team went on a 2-mile walk/hike to the Legacy Garden in the town Olmoti. This beautiful place is a garden full of trees and plants in memory for people’s relatives who have passed away.

The background is Mt. Kilimanjaro. It was here that I stopped and prayed for close to 45 minutes. I prayed for the CDOW community and many others. I gave thanks for what a special mission trip this was.

The garden is protected by a massive fence because the area is surrounded with elephants. Lorkileti is the security guard at the Legacy Garden. He protects the garden from elephants. If elephants attack at night, he uses a powerful flashlight to scare them away from the garden.

This afternoon, Deacon Vince and I are traveling back to Nairobi to stay with Sister Brenda at the Emmaus Center.

Tomorrow, we have the morning and afternoon in Nairobi before flying out tomorrow night.

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