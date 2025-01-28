Spartan Games fill the gymnasium at Immaculate Heart of Mary School during Catholic Schools Week: Photo gallery

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED – Students at Immaculate Heart of Mary School in north Wilmington left the classroom behind for a little while on Jan. 28 to participate in the Spartan Games in the gymnasium. It was part of the school’s Catholic Schools Week celebration.

“The Spartan Games help build community through fun,” interim principal Francis Corrigan said. “The games encourage students to develop positive relationships with their peers and to model respect in a competitive environment.”

Among the activities was a giant game of musical chairs, working its way down from more than 30 chairs to just one. The music for the game included Bon Jovi’s classic, “You Give Love a Bad Name” and “I’m Still Standing” by Elton John. As each round ended, two students were left standing. They would then run to the side of the gym and shoot layups until one person made a basket.

After the musical chairs, the teams of blue and white played volleyball, with a twist. The players used inflatable beach balls, and they had to be seated while they played.

Catholic Schools Week continues through Friday all over the Diocese of Wilmington. The Dialog will be at as many events as possible. Check back for photos and stories.

Photos by Mike Lang.