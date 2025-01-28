Bishop Koenig makes visit to perpetual adoration chapel at Immaculate Heart of Mary parish in Wilmington for Jubilee 2025

Bishop Koenig made his first visit to the perpetual adoration chapel at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Wilmington since declaring Jubilee 2025 sites in the Diocese of Wilmington.

Bishop Koenig designated the Jubilee sites in a decree published in the most recent Jan. 24 edition of the Dialog and online at thedialog.org.

“Whereas His Holiness Pope Francis has determined that “Now the time has come for a new Jubilee, when once more the Holy Door will be flung open to invite everyone to an intense experience of the love of God that awakens in hearts the sure hope of salvation in Christ,” the bishop said in his decree.

“Whereas the Jubilee is celebrated principally in Rome, nonetheless, the Holy Father has expressed his desire that those who are unable to travel to Rome might still be able to experience the graces of the Jubilee Year in their local dioceses

“Whereas the Holy Father has highlighted that the gift of the Jubilee Indulgence is “a way of discovering the unlimited nature of God’s mercy.” and noted that “Not by chance, for the ancients, the terms ‘mercy’ and ‘indulgence’ were interchangeable, as expressions of the fullness of God’s forgiveness , which knows no bounds.”