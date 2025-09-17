The Dialog … In the beginning — This weekend’s edition of Diocese of Wilmington newspaper includes coverage beginning in 1965 of local Catholic communities

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED SEPT 3, 1965

By Msgr. John H. Dewson

Born: 1921 Died: 2004

Over three years ago, on June 16, 1962, Bishop Hyle expressed the idea that the Diocese of Wilmington, embracing the entire Delmarva Peninsula, needed a weekly newspaper to instruct, inspire, and unify the members of the diocese.

The occasion was a meeting of a group of clergy and laymen called together by the bishop as an advisory board to assist him in developing plans for meeting fast-growing needs in educational, social welfare and parish areas.

To achieve its initial objectives as swiftly as possible, the board subdivided into three committees: physical needs, financial resources and information.

To this information subcommittee fell the task of exploring the idea of a diocesan publication. Chancellor Collins J. Seitz was appointed its chairman. The other members were: Msgr. Roderick B. Dwyer, Msgr. Joseph A. Enright (now deceased), Father John H. Dewson, Robert F. Kelly, Clement J. Lemon, Judge Stewart Lynch, Frank J. Obara, and Dr. Willard F. Preston.

On Sept. 8, 1962, the information subcommittee reported back to the bishop’s advisory board that the diocese needed a competent bureau of information to function as the diocese’s official public relations department and its official news bureau. Then, the subcommittee began a year-long investigation into the feasibility of a diocesan weekly newspaper.

On July 25, 1963, the feasibility report was submitted to the bishop and his advisory committee. Major conclusions were (1) that a diocesan paper, printed in offset and edited with skill and imagination by a competent Catholic layman, would serve the church’s responsibilities to the diocese and community at large; (2) that the paper should be mailed to the more than 30,000 Catholic families (of the diocese) on the Delmarva Peninsula; (3) that if initial subsidy were provided by the diocese, a “good” paper could, within a reasonable time period, become self-sufficient; and (4) that, even though the bishop might not decide to publish the paper, he might consider the establishment of an effective public relations department for better use of the general press, radio, and TV facilities within the diocesan limits.

Non-members of the subcommittee who assisted in the report included Gerald Garey of the Du Pont Company, James A. Doyle, of the Catholic Press Association, and various personnel of the advertising department of the News-Journal Company.

Later in that summer of 1963, after consultation with the executive committee of his advisory board, Bishop Hyle made his decision — to establish a diocesan newspaper and a Bureau of Information. Also, Father Dewson was appointed to two new posts, organizing editor for the paper and BI Director.

The bishop, while attending the second session of Vatican Council, in October 1963, made his announcements from Rome in letters to his clergy and to the Delmarva executives in the communications media fields.

Bishop Hyle said: “I reached these decisions after considerable deliberation and — you might say — in the spirit of this council, which is dedicated to the renewal of the church and to the promotion of a better understanding of its nature among all men of good will … I regard the creation of the diocesan weekly as a specific means to promote a fuller education of my flock in the Diocese of Wilmington. On the other hand, the purpose of the bureau of information will be to bring about a better understanding of the church and its activities in the community at large.”

The news release was given to press, radio and television on Oct. 24, 1963. Then, began the real task, the search for a competent, Catholic lay editor.

The search took almost 18 months. Bishop Hyle chose John A. O’Connor as the first editor.

He accepted, promised the paper would be in print before the opening of the final session of the Council on Sept. 14, and came to work in Wilmington on May 15.

The pace was then stepped up to meet the promised publication date; printers were pursued, a location sought, a staff assembled.

Alexander Cavanagh Jr. was brought in as director of advertising; the editorial crew was composed of Mary Salazar, of San Francisco, Robert Keller, of Baltimore, and Ray Finocchiaro of Wilmington. Eileen Claffey, of Wilmington, and Bobette De Vroy of Harrington rounded out the staff.

Star Color Press of Wilmington was chosen for composition, and Mid-City Press of Philadelphia for offset reproduction.

Bishop Hyle announced his choice of name for the paper: “Delmarva” because the diocese composes all Delaware, the eastern shore of Maryland, and part of the state of Virginia; and “Dialog” because this signifies the spirit of the Christian’s communication within both church and world communities as underscored by Paul VI in his first friendly and conversational letter.

A board of directors was elected last Thursday, Aug. 26, at an organization meeting of the Catholic Press of Wilmington, Inc., publishers of Delmarva Dialog. Bishop Hyle will serve as chairman of the board. Other clergy members are the Right Rev. Msgr. Roderick B. Dwyer, vicar-general of the Diocese and pastor of Christ Our King Church, Wilmington; the Right Rev. Msgr. Paul J. Taggart, pastor of St. Paul’s, Wilmington; and the Very Rev. Msgr. John H. Dewson, pastor of St. Mary’s, Wilmington, who will be vice-chairman of the Board.

The remainder of the board of directors is composed of seven members of the laity of the diocese. The list:

* Daniel H. Bathon of Elkton, Maryland, a lawyer and certified public accountant, who is executive vice-president of the Elk Paper Manufacturing Company;

* Edward J. Goett, executive vice-president of the Atlas Chemical Industries, Inc., and president of the Bishop’s Advisory Board;

* Frank A. Gunnip, Wilmington certified public accountant;

* Gerard P. Kavanaugh, a senior counsellor in the legal department of Hercules Power Company;

* Robert F. Kelly, a member of the Legal Department of the Du Pont Company;

* Mrs. Francis O’Neill, Smyrna, Delaware, a member of the State Human Relations Commission and the State Commission on Children and Youth, secretary of the Chesapeake Bay Girl Scout Council, and 1964 “Mother of the Year” in Delaware;

* and Chancellor Collins J. Seitz, president of the Delaware Court of Chancery.

Now, over three years since the Bishop’s announced resolve, and a scant summer season since staff personnel were chosen, the dream has become a reality.