A call to avid Dialog readers — Help us identify this religious order from the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington in the 1960s

We’ve been working for months on an edition dedicated to the 60th birthday of the newspaper of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington.

That’s right, the Dialog turns 60 this month, having published its first edition in September 1965. The anniversary edition will be available in local churches and school this weekend.

We promise lots of stories, old and new, along with vintage photographs and plenty of memories.

Our archives were of tremendous help, as were the many longtime contributors, dedicated parishioners and so many people who support our Catholic churches and schools.

But we’ve been stumped in at least one area. We have a nice photograph from 1968 of four religious sisters smiling back at the camera. As with many of the images we found in paper files, the photo had some information but not much. We’ve asked many of our contacts among religious communities and haven’t come up with anything.

So we turn to our valued readers. Please take a look at the photograph from the top of this post. We don’t expect anyone to name them — if you did, that would be great — but we’d like to know if you can identify the religious order based on their habits and medallions.

If you have an answer, or guess, include it in the comments section on Facebook. It may be too late for print publication, but we’ll get the word out online.

Thanks. And enjoy reading about our history.