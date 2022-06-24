U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson knocks down Roe v. Wade, returns abortion issue to states

U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson knocks down Roe v....

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe and Casey rulings in its decision in the Dobbs case on Mississippi law banning most abortions after 15 weeks.

The court rejected the Roe v. Wade abortion rights case, ruling in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case that the question of abortion should be returned to the states.



Justices Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas and Amy Coney Barrett formed the majority. Chief Justice Roberts concurs in the judgment.

Justices Breyer, Sotomayor and Kagan filed a dissenting opinion.

“It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives,” the majority opinion reads.

“There is nothing in the Constitution about abortion, and the Constitution does not implicitly protect the right.”

The dissenters criticize what they describe as the majority’s “cavalier approach to overturning this court’s precedents.”

The draft opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, said Roe “was egregiously wrong from the start” and that “Roe and Casey must be overruled.” Casey v. Planned Parenthood is the 1992 decision that affirmed Roe.