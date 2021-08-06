Veteran mission advancement leader Sheila O’Hagan McGirl named development director for Diocese of Wilmington

Bishop Koenig has appointed Sheila O’Hagan McGirl as the new director of development for the Diocese of Wilmington. She replaces Deborah Fols who retired June 30 after 43 years.

“Sheila McGirl is a respected leader in the field of philanthropy, and mission advancement for non-profits and businesses,” Bishop Koenig said. “She will be a great asset as we continue to provide funding for our many diocesan and parish social service and educational ministries, and work to promote stewardship among the Catholic community of Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore. We welcome her to the diocesan family.”

McGirl comes to the diocese from the Central Association of the Miraculous Medal in Philadelphia, where she was senior director of institutional advancement. Prior to that, she served the Diocese of Camden, N.J., as associate director of development. She also held positions in the Camden Diocese’s Family Life and Youth, Young Adult and Campus Ministry offices, as well as the Catholic Star Herald newspaper.

McGirl holds degrees in business administration from Gloucester County College and liberal studies from Rowan University. She serves as founder and chairperson of the board of the Catholic Business Network of South Jersey, and is a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Planned Giving Association, International Catholic Stewardship Conference, and Board of the Irish American Building Society. She is a Certified Fundraising Executive.

“I am delighted to join the diocesan family of Wilmington during this exciting time. I look forward to collaborating with and learning from Bishop Koenig, parishioners, clergy, leaders in ministry, and those we serve” said McGirl. “To be able to work hard at something that is truly impactful, is the ultimate blessing. I am grateful for the experiences of the past and look forward to the future.”

The Office of Development works to secure the resources necessary to fulfill the church’s mission, which is to worship God, proclaim the Gospel, celebrate community and serve our sisters and brothers. The diocesan development office assists in fulfilling these responsibilities by encouraging all of the faithful to care for others and share with them the resources entrusted to them by God and promote the long-term growth and vitality of the church. This is done through such programs as the Annual Catholic Appeal, Share in the Spirit, Vision for the Future and parish and diocesan capital stewardship programs.

The Catholic Diocese of Wilmington was established in 1868 and comprises 56 parishes, 18 missions and 27 schools serving the State of Delaware and the nine counties of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. There are over 240,000 Catholics in the diocese. Information about the diocese is available at www.cdow.org.