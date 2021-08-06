Bishop Koening tours Wilmington facilities of Ministry of Caring Inc.: Photo gallery

The cloistered Capuchin Poor Clares at the Monastery of St. Veronica Giuliani – who support the Ministry of Caring with ceaseless prayer and a variety of tasks – surprised Bishop Koenig with hearty applause when he arrived at their chapel with the ministry’s Founder and Executive Director Brother Ronald Giannone in group at right. “Quite a welcome!” said the bishop, who prayed with and for the Poor Clares. Accompanying Bishop Koenig on his tour of ministry facilities was the Msgr. Steven P. Hurley, who stood to his left as the ministry’s Director of Development Priscilla Rakestraw took photos of their visit. Photo courtesy Ministry of Caring.
Bishop Koenig spent time Aug. 4 getting acquainted with the many programs sponsored by Ministry of Caring Inc. for the poor and underprivileged in Wilmington.
The bishop toured numerous facilities with Msgr. Steven P. Hurley, vicar general and moderator of the curia for the Diocese of Wilmington, and Brother Ronald Giannone, founder and executive director of Ministry of Caring.
Sacred Heart Village I Manager Pat Kerezsi shows Bishop Koenig, left, and Msgr. Steven P. Hurley a sample room at the affordable housing complex for very-low income seniors, as Brother Ronald Giannone, right, discusses the decision to equip all the apartments with high-quality appliances, kitchen counters and storage space. Photo courtesy Ministry of Caring.
Brother Ronald Giannone shows Bishop Koenig historic artworks and stained-glass windows at Sacred Heart Oratory, part of a former Benedictine church and school complex that the ministry transformed into affordable housing for very-low income seniors, emergency state-voucher housing for families, a senior and community center. The late 1800s church, restored with private donations, was given to the Capuchin Order and returned to public worship use as Sacred Heart Oratory, where Brother Ronald and other Capuchin Priests offer daily Mass. Photo courtesy Ministry of Caring.
Pausing for a photo in the Capuchin Poor Clares’ garden at the Monastery of St. Veronica Giuliani – where the cloistered nuns support the Ministry of Caring with ceaseless prayer and various tasks – are, from left, Brother Ronald; Abbess Mother Maria de la Luz Solorio; Bishop Koenig and Msgr. Steven P. Hurley, vicar general. Photo courtesy Ministry of Caring.
At Emmanuel Dining Room West, which the ministry created from a former city fire hall, Program Director ReeNee LaFate explains to Msgr. Steven P. Hurley, center, and Bishop William Koenig, to his left, how the ministry’s unique, ecumenical network of churches, synagogues, temples, congregations and other groups take turns providing nutritious meals served to the homeless, poor and newly unemployed. Ministry Founder and Executive Director Brother Ronald Giannone, at right, hosted the bishop and vicar general for a tour of ministry programs, all centered around his core belief that “the poor should never be treated poorly.” To learn more about the Ministry of Caring, visit ministryofcaring.org. Photo courtesy Ministry of Caring.
Bishop William Koenig and Brother Ronald Giannone, founder and executive director of the Ministry of Caring, visit with the 3-year-old class at the ministry’s Child Care Center in Wilmington, opened in 1992 to provide affordable early learning for the children of homeless, working poor and modest-income parents. Photo courtesy Ministry of Caring.