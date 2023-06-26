VOTE NO! — Delaware Catholic Advocacy Network sends urgent message on physician-assisted suicide

By Delaware Catholic Advocacy Network

ACTION ALERT! HB 140, the bill to legalize physician-assisted suicide, could come before the Delaware House this week! This is the last week of session for this year and we need your help!

Our opposition is rooted in the Church’s belief in the sanctity of life and the dignity of the individual, both of which are objective and non-negotiable truths and principles of our faith. In addition to our well-founded, faith-based concerns, there are a number of other concerns to consider:

House Bill 140 would fundamentally change Delaware’s legal approach to medical ethics, medical practice, and health care decision-making. The Psychiatric Society of Delaware, the American Medical Association and the American College of Physicians also oppose involving practitioners of the healing arts in the intentional ending of a person’s life by medically assisted suicide, also known as medical aid in dying.

In Colorado, patients who suffered from Anorexia Nervosa, which is a mental illness, not a terminal illness if treated, were provided access to physician-assisted suicide. In Oregon, a report available on their legislature’s website stated that that “any patient is eligible for assisted suicide as long as their condition will reasonably lead to death in the absence of any medical intervention.” The report goes on to say that “The latest Death with Dignity Act Summary confirms this interpretation as it includes cases of patients qualifying for assisted suicide due to typically non-terminal diseases including arthritis, arteritis, complications from a fall, hernia, sclerosis, and stenosis.”

Efforts on the part of the Catholic community, other faith groups, medical professionals, Saint Francis Hospital, and advocates for persons with disabilities, kept this legislation from becoming law in recent legislative sessions. We need to do so again. You can play an important role by contacting your State Representative to urge them to oppose this bill and to vote “no” should it come before the House. Use the link below to send an email to your State Representative.

If you have sent your Representative emails opposing House Bill 140 in the past and did not get a reply, why don’t you consider phoning them? Click here for a directory.

You can get more information about the dangers of physician assisted suicide at //cdow.org/stopassistedsuicide.

Click here to send your message.