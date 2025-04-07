‘Anastasia: The Musical’ lights up the stage as students at Saint Mark’s High School take on ambitious production: Photo gallery

‘Anastasia: The Musical’ lights up the stage as students at Saint Mark’s...

Saint Mark’s students took the audience on a journey to the past with the Visual & Performing Arts Department of Saint Mark’s High School presenting Anastasia: The Musical in the first weekend of April.

The show featured music and lyrics by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens was one of the most ambitious that Saint Mark’s has done in recent years, according to organizers.

More high school performances on the schedule include:

Saints Peter and Paul High School: “Harvey,” will run from April 11-13. Friday and Saturday shows are 7 p.m., Sunday begins at 3 p.m.

Saint Elizabeth High School: “Grease” May 9-10 at 7 p.m., and May 11 at 2 p.m. in the Benedictine Performing Arts Center at St. Elizabeth School.

Padua Academy kicked off the spring season with its performance of “Sister Act” Feb. 14-16.

Salesianum followed up with “Into the Woods.”

Archmere Academy performed “Alice by Heart” in early April

Ursuline Academy held its performance of “Beehive” in November.