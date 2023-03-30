Alyssa Pope makes 15 saves, but St. Elizabeth High School girls soccer falls to Newark Charter School: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Ava Ciriaco had three goals and two assists, while Bria Patel went for two goals and three assists as Newark Charter defeated St. Elizabeth, 8-0, in girls soccer March 29 at Banning Park.

The Patriots spent much of the afternoon on offense, but a solid defensive effort and some outstanding goalkeeping by Alyssa Pope limited the scoring in the first half. Ciriaco got Newark Charter on the board in the third minute with a long shot that glanced off of Pope’s gloves high into the net, but after that, there was just one other first-half goal. That one came in the 21st, when Ciriaco took control of a throw-in and sent another shot high that Pope could only get a piece of.

Pope, otherwise, was steady in net. She deflected one Patriots offering by doing the splits in the box and getting her right foot on the ball. She also made a few diving stops, and her defense was able to interrupt some Patriots advances.

St. Elizabeth could not get much going on offense, however, and in the second half, Newark Charter put the game out of reach. In addition to Ciriaco and Patel, Ella Miler scored, and Bolutito Ojo added a pair.

The Patriots finished with 23 shots and a 3-0 advantage in corner kicks. Addison Townsend earned the shutout. Newark Charter (3-1) hosts Sanford on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Pope made 15 saves for St. Elizabeth. The Vikings (0-3) are off until April 22, when the travel to Brandywine on Saturday for an 11 a.m. start.

All photos by Mike Lang.