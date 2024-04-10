Archmere Academy baseball wins behind Carsten Kaiser no-hitter: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — Carsten Kaiser tossed a no-hitter with seven strikeouts, and the Archmere offense did the rest as the Auks blanked St. Elizabeth, 10-0, in five innings on April 9 in Claymont.

The senior righty allowed just one base runner on a walk. In his two starts, he has pitched eight innings without allowing a hit, and he has struck out 15.

The Auks’ offense took a few innings to get started, but they eventually found success. Archmere scored two in the third, one on a bases-loaded walk, the other on a single. In the fourth inning, Mason Nowaczyk singled to open the inning and eventually came home on a throw to first base after a dropped third strike.

Archmere scored seven in the fifth to end the game. Catcher Hunter Skelton walked to start the inning, and Ryan Smith came in as a courtesy runner. After Dylan Thompson reached base and the two runners executed a double steal, Charlie Malloy brought both home with a double to center field.

The Auks added two more runs hand had the bases loaded when Skelton came to the plate for the second time in the inning. The freshman catcher drove a pitch to deep center field, clearing the bases and ending the game.

The Auks had eight hits, with Malloy being the only player with more than one. Jonathan O’Boyle scored twice. Archmere (3-0) will be the home team in its next game against Salesianum on Thursday night at 6:30 at Frawley Stadium.

The Vikings (0-3) continue a busy week on Thursday when they host MOT Charter at Canby Park at 3:30 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.