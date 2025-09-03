Archmere Academy primed for big season on volleyball court after 2024 run to quarterfinals

Archmere volleyball gets going on Sept. 3 at Wilmington Friends. The Auks will be no strangers to the road this season, with nine of their 15 matches set to be played away from Moglia Fieldhouse.

Archmere, coached by Jerry McCarthy, reached the quarterfinals last season, where they fell to eventual champion Tower Hill. Their regular-season record was 8-7, but much of that was played against some of the toughest competition in the state.

This year is no different. They will host perennial challengers Padua, Tower Hill, Caravel and Newark Charter. Their road slate includes trips to Conrad, Delaware Military, Ursuline, Wilmington Charter and Saint Mark’s. Six of their first seven are on the road.

Key returning players include hitters Bridget Malloy and Grace Mahoney, setter Lillian Guzevich and defensive specialist Kennedy Harrington. Senior Sarah Hayes battled a shoulder injury over the summer but hopes to be ready for the regular season. One new player to watch is sophomore Olivia Borsello.

Schedule

Home matches in CAPS. All home matches begin at 6:15 p.m.

Sept. 3: Wilmington Friends, 5:15 p.m.

Sept. 5: Wilmington Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 9: Conrad, 5 p.m.

Sept. 11: PADUA

Sept 16: Delaware Military, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 18: Ursuline, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23: Wilmington Charter, 5 p.m.

Sept. 25: ST. ELIZABETH

Sept. 30: TOWER HILL

Oct. 2: Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 8: Delmarva Christian, 6 p.m.

Oct. 10: CARAVEL

Oct. 14: MOT CHARTER

Oct. 17: Appoquinimink, 6 p.m.

Oct. 21: NEWARK CHARTER