Ss. Peter and Paul High School ready for volleyball campaign

Ss. Peter and Paul’s volleyball team returns to action on Sept. 3 on the road at Indian Creek, and the Sabres are looking for improvement from last year’s 4-7 record. That included a sweep at the hands of Indian Creek.

Ss. Peter and Paul athletic director D.J. Davis said two seniors should not be ignored. They are Kinsleigh Engler and Madeline Cronan, who is returning after missing her junior season with an ACL injury. Two newcomers to watch are Delaney Dodd and Emily Shuerholz. Both are freshmen.

The Sabres, under the tutelage of coach Rebekah Byrnes, will enjoy a home-court advantage this season, with nine of 14 regular-season matches to be played at their home in Easton, Md. They’re on the road for the first two, then play nine of 11 at home. Davis said a big game for the Sabres is Salisbury Christian. The teams meet twice: Sept. 9 in Easton and Sept. 25 in Salisbury.

Schedule

Home matches in CAPS. All matches begin at 5 p.m. except where noted.

Sept. 3: Indian Creek

Sept. 8: St. Vincent Pallotti, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 9: SALISBURY CHRISTIAN

Sept. 11: CROSS CHRISTIAN, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 15: Worcester Prep

Sept. 18: EARLY COLLEGE (Del.)

Sept. 22: HOLLY GROVE CHRISTIAN

Sept. 25: Salisbury Christian

Sept. 30: GUNSTON, 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 1: COLONEL RICHARDSON

Oct. 3: ST. MICHAELS

Oct. 6: LAUREL (Del.), 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 9: WORCESTER PREP

Oct. 11: St. Michaels, 11 a.m.

Oct. 15: Gunston

Oct. 22: ESIAC semifinals, time TBA

Oct. 24: ESIAC championship, time TBA