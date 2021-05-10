Neumann University to host graduate and degree completion information session

Neumann University will host an in-person information session for adults who want to earn a graduate degree or complete a bachelor’s degree on Wednesday, June 9, from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Rocco Abessinio Building.

The event will include breakout sessions with program directors for each degree that Neumann offers, and information about the application process and financial aid. Dinner will be provided for those who register in advance.

The information session will be held in a 300-seat amphitheater to allow for social distancing. Masks are required.

“Neumann is known for its flexible and affordable degree programs,” says Bettsy Mc-Klaine, director of Adult and Graduate Admissions. “Our information sessions provide a supportive environment for adults to learn about degrees that will help them achieve their career goals.”

Neumann offers doctoral and master’s degrees as well as bachelor’s degree-completion programs. Several of these degrees, which have been ranked by college guides as among the best in the country, can be completed online in 12-18 months.

Doctoral programs are available in Education (EdD) and Physical Therapy (DPT).

Master’s degree options include the MS in Accounting (with an emphasis on forensics and fraud detection), Athletic Training, Business and Organizational Leadership, Clinical Laboratory Science, Education, Forensic Psychology (starting fall 2022), Nursing, Pastoral Clinical Mental Health Counseling, and Sport Business.

Online bachelor’s degree programs are the BS in Business and Organizational Studies and BS in Public Safety Administration. Neumann will accept as many as 90 transfer credits into these bachelor’s degree programs, including credit for military and work experience.

Registration for the information session is required at www.neumann.edu/infosession.