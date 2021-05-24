Archmere defeats Caesar Rodney to advance to DIAA boys lacrosse semifinal: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — Third-seeded Archmere used a strong first half to defeat sixth-seeded Caesar Rodney, 18-6, in the quarterfinal round of the DIAA boys lacrosse state tournament on May 22 in Claymont.

The Auks outscored the Riders, 11-1, in the first half, including 7-0 in the second quarter. Ten different players scored for the Auks, and goalkeeper Conor France provided a strong game in net. The win propels Archmere into the semifinals, where they will visit Salesianum on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium.

Tyler Allisom had four goals to lead the scoring. Jack O’Neill had a hat trick and was dominating all day in the face off circle. France and Jonah Tonn combined for 16 saves for the Auks (15-2), who have won 14 of 15 since their 18-2 loss to Sallies on March 30.

Caesar Rodney finished the season at 12-5.

All photos by Jason Winchell.