Salesianum to host DIAA lacrosse semifinal after win over Tower Hill: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — The second-seeded Salesianum lacrosse team punched its ticket to the DIAA lacrosse state tournament semifinals with a 19-3 win over No. 7 Tower Hill on May 22nd at Abessinio Stadium.

The Sals scored early as Matt Riley won the opening faceoff and Dylan Mooney scored 45 seconds later to give the home team the lead. The Hillers had a great chance to tie three minutes later but Sals keeper Jackson Skinner made a great save. After that, the offensive floodgates opened for Sallies.

The Sals scored nine goals in the final seven minutes of the first quarter. The team took the 10-0 lead into the second quarter and just expanded their lead. They added seven second-quarter goals, but it could have been more if not for Hillers keeper Coale Crouch. The Hillers scored bookend goals in the quarter, but the Sals took a 17-2 lead into the half.

Salesianum (12-3) will host the third seed, Archmere, on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The teams meet on March 30 in Claymont, with the Sals winning, 18-2.

Tower wrapped up its season at 10-7.

All photos by Jason Winchell.