Archmere, Delaware Military battle to draw in boys soccer: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Over the course of 100 minutes, the boys soccer teams from Archmere and Delaware Military Academy had little left to give, and they walked off the turf at Fusco Field, fittingly, with a 1-1 draw. While scoring was at a premium, this match had plenty of action throughout.

The Seahawks had the better of the chances in the early going, just missing on a few chances as their defensive pressure led to some effective counters. But it was the Auks who would strike first. They earned their first corner kick in the 18th minute, and it paid dividends. Ales Passehl lofted the inbounds pass toward the near post, and Karol Diaz jumped and sent a header past DMA goalkeeper Brett Wolhar.

The Auks continued with an aggressive approach, and they came close to adding to the lead in the 20th when a long through ball was chipped over Wolhar but rolled wide. The momentum shifted back to the Seahawks, and they picked up a free kick from 20 yards out about 30 minutes into the half. Archmere keeper Kyle Zahnow, however, moved to his right to make the stop.

There was little Zahnow could do in the 32nd minute as DMA knotted the score. He tried to clear a ball with a header, unable to catch it since it had been sent back by a teammate, but the Seahawks’ Nicholas Oberhausen was there to grab the loose ball and rocket one into the net for the tie.

That was the last goal for either team, but it was not the end of the drama. Zahnow kept the score tied when he stoned Declan Kirby one-on-one in the 37th. The final play of the half was a long free kick by the Seahawks, but it was caught by Zahnow.

Delaware Military took advantage of some inconsistent Archmere play early in the second, getting some free kicks and a few corners, but the Auks held them off. Archmere also had some chances. They nearly scored in the 66th, but a shot off a crossing pass went a bit high. DMA had a chance on a header, but it ended up going through the football uprights. Wolhar kept the score tied later in the half with a lunging save on a header by the Auks’ Nicholas Donelson.

Each team had a chance in the first overtime. Archmere had a free kick from 20 yards hard to Wolhar’s left, but he was able to make a save, and the rebound was fired off the left post. The Seahawks thought they may have scored a minute later, but the play was stopped for offsides.

Zahnow had one last hurrah. On what would be the final play of the game, he made another one-on-one stop before the referee pointed to midfield and blew his whistle three times.

Zahnow had 13 saves for the Auks, who are now 3-2-1. They will host St. Elizabeth on Saturday at 1 p.m. on the lower turf field as part of homecoming weekend.

DMA had a 14-9 advantage in shots, and each team had five corners. Wolhar made eight saves. The Seahawks (2-3-1) travel to Hodgson on Monday at 4 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.