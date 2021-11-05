Archmere football improves to 9-0 with win at Brandywine: Photo gallery

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED — Chris Albero completed nine passes in 15 attempts for 159 yards and three touchdowns as Archmere football remained undefeated with a 45-0 win over Brandywine on Nov. 4.

The Auks jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Albero hit Conor Udovich with a 13-yard scoring pass, and Johnny Kim ran one in from 27. They added three more scores in the second. Declan Pearson caught a pass from Albero for a 28-yard touchdown, and the quarterback and Udovich hooked up again for a 25-yard score. Albero also added a field goal.

The Auks had two rushing touchdowns in the third. Micah Walker went in from 11 yards out, and Michael Kawalec closed out the scoring with an 18-yard TD.

Udovich caught three passes for 51 yards and his two touchdowns, while Kim rushed six times for 61 yards and added another 57 on three receptions. Walker had 35 yards on six carries. Defensively, Cam Kilicoglu had six tackles, and Kevin DiGregorio added five. Jackson Nagel and Justin Hagenburg each had an interception.

Although it was a road game, the Auks celebrated Senior Night at Brandywine after their home game last week vs. A.I. duPont was canceled. Archmere received a forfeit win.

Archmere improved to 9-0 and will close out the regular season next Friday at fellow unbeaten Delaware Military Academy. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs fell to 1-7. They finish their season at home next Friday against Concord at 7 p.m.

All photos by Jason Winchell.