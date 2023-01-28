Archmere girls ride strong inside game to basketball win over Wilmington Friends: Photo gallery

ALAPOCAS — Lucy Oliver and Sara Denning each scored 10 points as Archmere used a strong inside game to overcome Wilmington Friends, 41-27, on Jan. 27. It was the end of a four-game road trip during which the Auks went 4-0.

Oliver and Denning combined for 12 of the Auks’ 17 first-quarter points, and Oliver assisted on a three-point play by Bridget Malloy, who had the other five. The Auks led, 17-9, after one quarter, with the Quakers stikcing close thanks to some sharp three-point shooting from Gianna Cottone and Reagan Brady.

Archmere began a 7-0 run near the end of the second on a layup from Denning, and finished the stretch in the third quarter on a runner by Oliver and a third-chance three from Lydia Scarpaci. Friends, however, answered with its own 6-0 streak that started with a layup for Brady with a spectacular assist from Cottone. The freshman grabbed a rebound, turned and threw a perfect pass nearly the length of the court to Brady to make the score 29-20 Auks, which is how the third ended.

The Quakers twice cut the deficit to seven, the last time at 32-25 on another Cottone triple with 2:43 to go, but the Auks played solid defense and made some free throws in the closing minutes to preserve the win.

In addition to her points, Oliver had 12 rebounds, while Scarpaci had 11 boards. The Auks (10-2) are back home on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. against Ursuline, the first of four straight at Moglia Fieldhouse.

Cottone led all scorers with 19. The Quakers (5-6) visit Saint Mark’s on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.