As calendar turns to May, Catholic boys athletic teams from Diocese of Wilmington ramp up schedules

As calendar turns to May, Catholic boys athletic teams from Diocese of...

If a bit of chilly weather is not a deterrent, fans of high school sports will have plenty to choose from this week. Rescheduled contests due to wet weather earlier in the season, added to regularly scheduled games, has resulted in lots of matchups on the schedule.

Among the highlights is the annual lacrosse showdown between Cape Henlopen and Salesianum. This year, it’s a primetime game in Wilmington on Monday night. That leads into a week filled with contests that will have some bearing on postseason berths and seedings, which are just a few weeks away.

Boys

Lacrosse

Monday

Tatnall (8-2) at Saint Mark’s (7-2), 4 p.m. The Spartans begin the season’s home stretch with the completion of a game against the Hornets that was suspended on April 15. A win would cement a winning campaign for Saint Mark’s. The Spartans will finish the season with six consecutive road games, three of which occur this week.

Cape Henlopen (7-2) at Salesianum (6-3), 7 p.m. The state’s top two programs get together for the most-anticipated matchup of the regular season. The Vikings and Sals have met for the state championship in each of the last three seasons and are the favorites to get there again. The teams’ five combined losses all have come to out-of-state competition.

Tuesday

Saint Mark’s at Conrad (0-8), 3:45 p.m.

Tower Hill (7-3) at Archmere (6-3), 4 p.m. The Auks, currently the fourth-seeded team in the state by 302 Sports, host a dangerous Hillers team. Tower has reached double figures just four times this year; they’ll need a solid defensive effort against the prolific Auks.

Archbishop Curley at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Conrad at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Wilmington Charter (4-5), 3:45 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Friends School of Baltimore, 4 p.m.

Friday

Annapolis Area Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Saint Mark’s at Sussex Central (0-8), 11 a.m.

Malvern Prep at Salesianum, noon

Archmere at Sanford (3-7), noon

Easton at Ss. Peter and Paul, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Monday

Mount Pleasant (7-4) at Saint Mark’s (6-5), 5:15 p.m. The Spartans host the Green Knights as teams start looking at positioning for the state tournament. A home win would be a big boost for the Spartans, who have a busy week ahead of them.

Wednesday

Saint Mark’s at William Penn (5-6), 5:15 p.m.

Odyssey Charter (1-10) at Salesianum (11-0), 5:30 p.m.

Friday

Salesianum at Indian River (9-2), 4 p.m. The Sals make the long trip south to meet the Indians for a match between two teams near the top of the table in boys volleyball.

Saturday

Sussex Academy (5-5) at Saint Mark’s, noon

Baseball

Tuesday

Archmere (7-3) at Red Lion (6-5), 3:45 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (7-5) at Tower Hill (8-2), 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (11-1) at Salesianum (7-6), 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Jemicy, 3 p.m.

Thursday

St. Frances vs. Ss. Peter and Paul, doubleheader, 2:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth vs. First State Military (3-9), 3:30 p.m. at Smyrna Clayton Little League

Hodgson (3-7) at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Caesar Rodney (7-4) at Archmere, 11 a.m.

Delmar (5-5) at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.

Tennis

Monday

Salesianum (1-5) at Tatnall (1-8), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Tower Hill (8-0) at Archmere (6-0), 3:45 p.m. The Hillers and Auks meet in a battle of the unbeatens. It’s the start of a busy week for the Auks, who are also home Wednesday and Friday.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Key, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Salesianum vs. Newark Charter (6-4), 3:30 p.m. at Barksdale Courts

Sanford (5-5) at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Friday

Salesianum at Sussex Central (5-6), 3:30 p.m.

St. John’s Catholic Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Wilmington Charter (6-1) at Archmere, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Salesianum at Cape Henlopen (8-2), 10 a.m.

Track and field

Monday

Archmere at St. Elizabeth at Diamond State Athletic Conference championship, 4 p.m. at Wilmington Charter

Tuesday

Salesianum and Saint Mark’s at Catholic Conference meet, 3 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium