April showers bring a busy start to May for girls sports teams from Diocese of Wilmington Catholic schools

Saint Mark’s girls lacrosse team plays three games in four days to start the first week of May. That kind of workload will become more common as teams scramble to finish out the regular season in various sports. That’s a lot of work for those teams, but good news if you’re the type who enjoys high school competition.

The Spartans’ girls teams have some big matchups this week. The softball team, for example, hosts Padua on Monday afternoon for the second time this year. There are other interesting softball games on tap, as well as lacrosse and a few big soccer matches. Archmere travels to unbeaten Friends on Monday, while on Wednesday evening, Caravel and Padua will get together under the lights at Abessinio Stadium.

Lacrosse

Monday

Concord (7-2) at Saint Mark’s (5-3), 3:45 p.m. The Spartans look to get a win over an opponent ahead of them in the standings as tournament visions begin to emerge. Moira Marcozzi and Abby Catts are among Saint Mark’s weapons, while the Raiders counter with Lucia Gray and Kathleen Marchiani.

Padua (2-8) at Archmere (10-0), 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Middletown (6-6), 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Salisbury School, 4 p.m.

Ursuline (7-1-1) vs. Padua, 4:30 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Archmere at Conrad (2-6), 4:45 p.m.

Wilmington Charter (9-1) at Saint Mark’s, 6 p.m.

Friday

Archmere at Ursuline, 4 p.m. The Auks travel to Serviam Field for a showdown with the Raiders. Both teams score and allow roughly the same number of goals. Sara Denning and Becca Olsen are among the Auks’ goal scorers, while Claire Fowler and Olivia O’Hara lead the Raiders.

Saturday

Wilmington Friends (5-7) vs. Padua, 11 a.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Easton at Ss. Peter and Paul, noon

Softball

Monday

Padua (7-3) at Saint Mark’s (9-1), 4 p.m. The Pandas stayed close the Spartans when they met on March 28, falling by just two runs. The pitching matchup between Padua’s Lauren Schurman and the Spartans’ Carly Maxton takes center stage.

Ursuline (3-2) at Archmere (3-5), 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Concord (5-4) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Padua vs. Ursuline, 4 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Red Lion (4-3) at Archmere, 4:15 p.m.

Thursday

Ursuline at Conrad (4-5), 3:45 p.m.

Middletown (7-3) vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Hodgson (2-7) at Archmere, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday

Brandywine (5-4) at Saint Mark’s, noon

Soccer

Monday

Polytech (7-2) vs. Padua (6-2), 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer

Delaware Military (7-2-1) vs. St. Elizabeth (0-7), 3:30 p.m. at Banning Park

Archmere (6-2) at Wilmington Friends (9-0-1), 3:45 p.m. The Auks will face another quality opponent when they meet the Quakers. Friends has allowed just three goals all season, and the offense is balanced.

Saint Mark’s (9-0) at Delmarva Christian (3-7), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Ursuline (1-7) at Tower Hill (2-5), 4 p.m.

Wednesday

MOT Charter (3-6) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:30 p.m. at Banning Park

Archmere at Delaware Military, 3:45 p.m.

Caravel (8-1-1) vs. Padua, 7 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium. These two teams play in different divisions, which means they don’t play in the postseason. But the regular-season tilts have become must-watch soccer. Padua’s Maddie Mosier and Caravel’s Alaina Alston lead the offensive charge.

Thursday

McKean (0-6) at Ursuline, 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Newark Charter (5-5), 5 p.m.

Friday

St. Elizabeth at Conrad (7-3), 3:45 p.m.

Saturday

Appoquinimink (6-2) at Saint Mark’s, 10:30 a.m.

Tower Hill vs. St. Elizabeth, noon at Banning Park

Track and field

Monday

Archmere at Diamond State Athletic Conference championship, 4 p.m. at Wilmington Charter

Tuesday

Padua, Saint Mark’s and Ursuline at Catholic Conference meet, 3 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium

Tennis

Monday

Tatnall (2-6) vs. Padua (3-3), 3:30 p.m. at Salesianum

Ss. Peter and Paul at Gunston, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Saint Mark’s (3-5) at Appoquinimink (4-3), 3:45 p.m.

Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Archmere (7-1) at Sanford (2-7), 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Padua at Smyrna (4-3), 3 p.m.

Conrad (5-2) vs. Ursuline (4-3), 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts

Friday

Mount Pleasant (2-6) at Saint Mark’s, 3:30 p.m.

Archmere at Wilmington Charter (4-3), 3:45 p.m.